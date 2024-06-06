Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 1.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 84,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 85,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

