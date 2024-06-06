Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,198,919 shares of company stock worth $4,649,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

