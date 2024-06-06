CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Shares Up 3.2%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 31,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 168,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CISO
CISO Global Price Performance
About CISO Global
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CISO Global
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.