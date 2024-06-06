Citigroup Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $244.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $243.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,339,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

