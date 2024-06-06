Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

ITV stock opened at GBX 78.58 ($1.01) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.55 ($1.06).

In other news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). Also, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

