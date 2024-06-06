Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 244.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Clorox by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $6,523,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

