Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $68.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,741 shares of company stock worth $59,520,450 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

