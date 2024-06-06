Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $251,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,411,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

