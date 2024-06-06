Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

CIGI opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

