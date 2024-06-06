Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

