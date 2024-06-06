Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.269 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.26.
