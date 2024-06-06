Comparing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stitch Fix and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 10 0 0 1.83 Beyond 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 115.87%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -8.68% -40.43% -15.73% Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.25 -$171.97 million ($1.02) -3.39 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.45 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.87

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beyond beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

