Comparing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.22 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.08 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

