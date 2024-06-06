Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,968.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $2,104,968.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,011 shares of company stock worth $14,034,531. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

