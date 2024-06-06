Contrasting SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Driven Brands and SunCar Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.30 billion 0.81 -$744.96 million ($4.66) -2.44 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.85 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

SunCar Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Driven Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands -33.30% 12.08% 2.19% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Driven Brands and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Driven Brands has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Driven Brands and SunCar Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Driven Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.61, indicating a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Driven Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Summary

Driven Brands beats SunCar Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

