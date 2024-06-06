Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$6.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Converge Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,186 shares of company stock worth $111,923. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at C$4.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$997.35 million, a PE ratio of -499.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.