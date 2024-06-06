Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Acquires 8,197 Shares of Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96.

Greg Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00.

TSE:CTS opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$997.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$6.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.80.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

