Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,876 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

