Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GD opened at $299.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.73 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

