Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $206,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

GPC stock opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

