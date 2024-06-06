Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $79,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

