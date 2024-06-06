Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

