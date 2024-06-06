Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.