Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.09, but opened at $52.63. Core & Main shares last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1,179,526 shares traded.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.