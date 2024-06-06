Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $122,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

