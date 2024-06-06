Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after buying an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

