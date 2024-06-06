Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $840.00 to $890.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $825.89 and last traded at $821.68. Approximately 465,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,984,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.11.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $755.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

