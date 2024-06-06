Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

