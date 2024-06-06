Coveo Solutions Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CVO opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Further Reading

