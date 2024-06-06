Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

CVO stock opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$405.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.59.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

