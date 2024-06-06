Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 4.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.22. 73,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 803,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.