Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 4.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.22. 73,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 803,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814,360 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
