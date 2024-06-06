CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 492,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,672,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,599,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.