Critical Contrast: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $8.92 billion 0.77 $221.50 million $0.82 23.10 Sportradar Group $935.95 million 12.48 $37.51 million $0.09 116.78

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.9% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yandex and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $13.94, indicating a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Yandex.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 3.20% 5.96% 2.43% Sportradar Group 2.90% 3.35% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Sportradar Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. Yandex N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

