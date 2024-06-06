Critical Survey: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) versus Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -30.28% -26.15% -17.42% Marqeta -32.98% -11.84% -9.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Amplitude and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 1 5 0 0 1.83 Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Marqeta has a consensus target price of $7.37, indicating a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Amplitude.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and Marqeta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $282.43 million 3.77 -$90.36 million ($0.73) -11.97 Marqeta $576.80 million 4.73 -$222.96 million ($0.36) -14.64

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplitude, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marqeta beats Amplitude on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

