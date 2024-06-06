Critical Survey: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 18.83% 35.20% 14.49% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DLocal and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLocal presently has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 96.86%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $697.49 million 3.54 $148.96 million $0.44 18.98 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

DLocal beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

