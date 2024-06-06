CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.976-4.011, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $342.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.66 and a 200-day moving average of $295.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
