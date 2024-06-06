CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.68 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 12.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $342.18 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 645.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.61.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

