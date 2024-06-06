Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 198.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cummins by 55.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $278.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.24. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

