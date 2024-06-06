CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $280.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Trading

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $237.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -370.91 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CyberArk Software by 527.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $109,466,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $4,428,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

