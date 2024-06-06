D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 6.8%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 336,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 377,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of 211.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.