D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 6.8%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 336,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 377,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a P/E ratio of 211.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

