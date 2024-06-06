DA Davidson Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.93. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. CIBC lowered their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

