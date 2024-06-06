DA Davidson Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

BRP stock opened at C$86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

