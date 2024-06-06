Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Trading Up 4.5%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Data Storage Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

