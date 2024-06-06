Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 8,394 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $918,723.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 202,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Datadog alerts:

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $682,859.00.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.