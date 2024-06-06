Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 4,442 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $520,774.04.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Datadog by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 285,140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Datadog by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,912,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

