DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,700 ($85.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get DCC alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.69) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,700 ($73.03) to GBX 5,800 ($74.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($80.11).

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCC

DCC Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 5,760 ($73.80) on Thursday. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,145 ($53.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,075 ($77.83). The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,649.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,651.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97.

In other DCC news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.88), for a total value of £114,444 ($146,629.08). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.