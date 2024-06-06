Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Down 1%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 60,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 182,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.