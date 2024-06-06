Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.23. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

