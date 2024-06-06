Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 7.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 107,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 146,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Defense Metals Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

