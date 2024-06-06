Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

DSGN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.87. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Schmid bought 17,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schmid acquired 9,156 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

